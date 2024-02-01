Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, February 1, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 2/1/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Happy February! What does the first day of a new month have in store for your star sign? Your daily horoscope on Thursday, February 1 can tell you if luck and fate are on your side.



Your free horoscope on Thursday, February 1, 2024

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: now is. the time to let go of your fears! The Moon moves into the secure water sign of Scorpio and inspires many to discover their own power.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're disappointed and it's ruining your mood. Try to focus on that next challenge, you can't start something new if you don't let go of the old first.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're giving off contradictory vibes. Your partner isn't sure how you feel about them. You need to spend some time with them! Cuddles are long overdue.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't go throwing money around right now. You've got a talent for understanding what other people need. Use this skill to help your family.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Making compromises will help you find more harmony in your relationships. Focus on cultivating sincere connections to stave off loneliness.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You are very accommodating in a business deal. Everything is going well because you're concentrating and formulating thoughts precisely. Find your bearings and take your chance!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The stars are aligned for relationships both old and new to bloom. Virgo, you've got to decided what relationships you want to focus on. Go for the unique opportunity that comes your way today.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Have a little more patience and good news will come. You don't have to do everything on your own. Figure out where to look for help, Libra.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Something is keeping you from concentrating on your work. Hang in there, Scorpio. Sensitive signs like you have a hard time shaking off the burdens of daily life.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You put in a lot of effort and you've got the energy for it. Stay levelheaded and productive times await you! Try to accept sudden changes to your plans with grace.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your confidence and enthusiasm will make all the difference. That kind of positivity is catching. Harboring prejudices won't do you any good. Creative energy is coming your way.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You can overcome those problems. Cut back on your spending and flex your brain power to solve a tricky situation. Following your gut instincts will lead you down the right path, don't let other opinions deter you.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20