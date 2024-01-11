Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, January 11, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 1/11/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The stars can help you gain important insights about love, work, and your health. Use your daily horoscope to find the path that suits you.



Your free horoscope on Thursday, January 11, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 1/11/2024. © unsplash/Tinashe Mwaniki Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready for some new moon energy?

January's new moon stations in the vivacious sign of Capricorn. Get ready for a surge of practical energy from this earth sign. Many zodiac signs may want to focus on setting and working towards their long-term goals. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, January 6, 2024 Allow the cosmic energy to flow through you and help you achieve what you crave.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't let criticism drag you down. Music and being outside can settle your nerves. Your charisma will pull hearts to you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You ready to make that fresh start. Enjoy the advice that comes your way. Keep your eyes peeled; you don't want to miss great opportunities.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Help is on its way, and unpleasant things will be resolved. You might stumble today, but you won't fall. Financially, things are starting to look up.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Take it easy; you get hot-tempered far too quickly. If you avoid all tedious work, you'll make yourself unpopular with your colleagues.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

A sweet flirt boosts your self-confidence and spices things up. Your daily grind doesn't have much to offer at the moment.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The planets are sending some go-get-'em energy your way. Doing all those projects is within your power. It's a great time for love or rekindling that romantic spark. If you're exhausted, make time for rest.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your jealousy doesn't help anyone. Collect all the facts and then make your decision.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Single Scorpios should get ready for explosive romantic sparks to fly. Ideas that you develop now can help you gain a reputation and popularity.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't blame your failure on the circumstances. Work on accepting that you're not perfect. Black-and-white thinking won't get you anywhere, Sagittarius.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Watch out, your financial cushion is shrinking. Trust yourself, Capricorn. You know exactly which stops you need to pull to reach your goal.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't bowl your partner over; approach them gently. You are not very stable, but you recover quickly from any hiccups.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20