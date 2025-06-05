Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, June 5, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 6/5/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Are you on the right path toward your best possible future? Astrologers interpret the movements and positions of the planets and stars to see what impacts they will have on our lives. Knowing how to utilize this knowledge can help you on your journey.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You think you have all the answers, but be careful – there might be something you're missing. Take time for introspection without becoming melancholy. Positive thoughts help and bring relief.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If conflicts arise in your relationship, think about what you can do better instead of just blaming the other person. When you are angry, your judgment is clouded.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are overcome by a feeling of restlessness. It's time for a change of scene to regain motivation. You don't want to waste time or miss opportunities.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Is your partner anxious for their own space? Don't worry – separate activities can work wonders for your relationship. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, after all!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

A chance encounter causes your heart to flutter. Could it be the start of something more? It's in your hands to decide! It's crucial to pay closer attention to your finances right now.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are overwhelmed by the mounting obligations before you. Take the time to organize your agenda, and this will help things feel more manageable. Make sure to factor in sufficient downtime!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Take time to give a small gift or perform an act of kindness for someone special. How about a surprise for your sweetheart? Your ability to read people's thoughts and feelings can sometimes intimidate others.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

An unexpected expense is coming your way. Adapt your budget in preparation. Things may get tense in your private life, but arguments and disputes will soon pass away.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

New love can only come if you let go of the old. It's important to understand your own physical and emotional capacities. You don't want to overcommit or to sell yourself short.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're in a the mood to celebrate, and you deserve it too! Get together with some good friends, and pop open a bottle of bubbly.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

A new flirt will be put off if you are too forward. You are given free rein to make your own decisions at work. Use that responsibility to best advantage!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20