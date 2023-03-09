Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, March 9, 2023
The daily horoscope can help guide you through the ups and downs on Thursday, March 9! Are you waiting for a new work opportunity to come your way, or wondering if you should pay attention to your dreams?
Are you looking to sort out the chaos in your heart? Do you have a craving for a new start?
The Moon is in Libra this Thursday. This makes some zodiac signs more sensitive to emotional imbalances. Ask yourself how you can cultivate more harmony in your personal and professional life.
Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius or Pisces, you have the power to change things for the better. Just ask yourself what it is you really need.
Saturn moved in to Pisces earlier this week and this alignment will be sending some delayed energy your way. Thursday's vibes can inspire you to go for your wildest creative dreams!
Your horoscope can help you get a grasp of what you need to succeed each and every day. Grab the present with both hands!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Sweeping problems under the rug isn't a long term solution. Pressures are now decreasing and you're feeling good, so tackle longstanding issues head on!
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You know how to use your intuition to save a delicate situation at work. Despite your peace keeping, you're unhappy with your current situation.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Celebrate your sweetheart, they deserve appreciation. Gemini, thinking of creative ways to save can be fun.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Time smooths over disagreements and disputes in a relationship. Calm is coming back into your life. Trust yourself to make brave decisions and take action.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Being able to laugh at yourself is a skill worth learning. You can't do everything all at once, Leo!
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Sometimes you find yourself stuck in the outdated idea that money can make you happy. You've got a lot of work, you'd rather not do right now. Take some time out to find a balance.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You're hyper aware of glances that come your way. That's a good thing, Libra. Things are looking up financially, even if you've got a way to go.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Today will be full of the good stuff: harmony, joy, and intimacy. Reconnect with your passions, Scorpio! Right now, you're craving a world of carefully curated plans, not big surprises.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
The Sun is on your side and sends you positive vibes. Love is about to strike, like a bolt of lightning. Attached Sagittariuses should take some time to examine their relationship.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You've got senses like a blood hound and can smell trouble from a mile away. If you're looking for love, you'll have to make the first move. Those who dare will win.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Don't underestimate infatuation, it can be blinding. Sometimes you appear cold and aloof even to those who know you best, Aquarius. Show your feelings.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Your imagination and conviction bolsters others. When you do your job right, everyone benefits. To ward off unnecessary disappointment, don't set yourself impossible tasks.
Cover photo: 123RF / kisslilly