Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 16, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 5/16/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Venus, Jupiter, Mercury, and all the stars produce forces that influence our thoughts and feelings. Find out how to channel these energies with the daily horoscope for May 16!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, May 16, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 5/16/2024. © 123RF/arthurbalitskiy You may not be able to see the lunar energies floating around, but they are there nonetheless. Astrology is the prism through which the mysteries of the universe are revealed. Answers to life's big questions become clearer when you look inwards as well as upwards! Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, no fate is ever set in stone. With practical advice from the daily horoscope, you can take control of your own destiny and shape it according to your designs. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 12, 2024 Find the strength to act upon the world instead of letting it act upon you! The stars are on your side.



Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Only give advice if it's solicited and be sparing with your words. Your emotional contentment has a balancing effect. Still, don't promise anything in love that you can't deliver on!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You put your heart and soul into your job, which hasn't gone unnoticed. Small weight fluctuations shouldn't worry you, overall health is what matters.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Bring real issues to the table at work and speak your mind. Don't just act on a whim, careful planning and impulse control will bring you farther.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Do some thinking before you decide to make a change. Only by educating yourself will you be able to truly seize the opportunity. Not everyone who flatters you means well.

Leo Horoscope: July 23 to August 23

You deserve a little breather. Just switch off, take it easy, and enjoy the sounds of nature. There's no need to feel guilty just because you're not performing how others expect you to. You only have to please yourself, no one else.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Understanding and compassion are required in your circle of friends. You and your partner are doing well, don't mess with that by stoking conflict.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Improving stamina and concentration will make everyday work a lot easier. Watch out, your financial cushion is slowly disappearing.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Avoid professional experiments that could backfire. It's a good time to invest money. Get some professional advice and don't take any unnecessary risks, lest you lose more than you gain.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Nothing comes from nothing, so every once in a while, you'll have to give without being sure of receiving. Jupiter gives you the energy you need, but you have to take action.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't always allow yourself to be pushed into a corner at work. Success won't just be served up to you on a platter – work towards your goals!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Put more emphasis on keeping your emotional state stable and remain open-minded towards others. Becoming a more balanced person is in your best interest.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20