Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, November 23, 2023

Your daily horoscope can help you ride the waves of energy the universe sends your way! Find out what you need to handle life's twists and turns on Thursday, November 23.



Your free horoscope on Thursday, November 23, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 11/23/2023. © unsplash/Bryan Goff Astrology can help you find plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving!

November 23 is full of wild energy thanks to the Moon's position in Aries. Some zodiac signs may feel insure, unlucky, or combative. Luckily, as the day progresses, there will be positive vibes to balance things out. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: grab a hold of what's good and discard what's not. Check out your horoscope to harmonize the astrological forces acting upon our thoughts and feelings!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your ability to react to the unexpected and work quickly will get you far. Don't let your coworkers snide remarks draw you out of your comfort zone.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Excitement is at a high. Don't worry, you'll be able to solve the problems at hand. There's a lot going on, but admit it you like variety. Accept a spontaneous invitation without hesitation.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

New opportunities are coming. Think about what it is you really want. Mingle with some new people and you might get inspired. Take the chance that beckons.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You and your love are two peas in a pod. Let that love bloom. Taking time out to reflect helps you be more calm and composed.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your sweet words make your sweetheart feel warm and fuzzy. You need power for everything. Focus on moving more.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You've played along, long enough. You need to speak up, Virgo. Tell your friends that some of their habits are driving you mad. You may need to get more involved if you want to succeed.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't go gifting your partner something they already have. Find out what they want instead. You appear confident and are a great performer.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Try to let your partner know what's going on with you. If they're left out of the loop, they may get the wrong idea. Don't be temped but things that are just a little impressive.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

The planet of communication is on your side. Now isn't the time for big plans or signing things. You've got the support you need to complete your projects.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're blocking your way to your dreams with that self-doubt. It's time to open your heart.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Take your time and clarify disagreements with some thoughtful words. Your memory sometimes plays tricks on you, so don't rely on hoary old chestnuts to make your point.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20