Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, October 12, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 10/12/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 10/12/2023. © 123RF/Denys Bilytskyi Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Mars is entering Scorpio on Thursday, October 12, and change is on the way! This transit, which lasts till November 24, will make many a star sign embrace transformative and exciting experiences. Some will feel bold and driven. Are you ready to go for your dreams? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, October 9, 2023 This same vibe may make some feel secretive or like they need to hide their true desires and motivations. The Moon beings the day waning Virgo and casting light on all those important details, before it moves to the fair-minded sign of Libra.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Dreaming is great, but don't let it make you forget your to-do list. Quiet moments with your boo could get real intense today.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

A meetup with your new love goes swimmingly. You'll get support at work and be able to move forward.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Avoid strenuous actions, your energy level rises only slowly. You are tired and sluggish. A little exercise balance would still be important. Even a short bike ride is enough to stay fit.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've taken on far too much and now it's time to start saying no. Use your knowledge to solve the riddle that's vexing you. You love being in the spotlight today, take care not to get crazy.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Professionally and financially, the time, as short as it is, is advantageous. Push all problems away from you for once and rely on trust. Concentrate on the essential things.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Look around, Virgo, your partner's got your back. If you don't vent about what's driving you mad the pressure will build up. You don't want to end up exploding.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Put your thinking cap on, Libra. Feelings are fleeting and you have other priorities. You're in the mood for fun, not commitment.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

That career jump hasn't paid off just yet. You can't expect anyone else to do your work for you. Think about what you want. There's a lull in your love life, make a move!



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Change something about your situation. But don't rush it. Consider your next move carefully, or you may be dissatisfied. Someone keeps stepping on your toes.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Listen to what your body is trying to tell you. It knows what you're missing. You don't want responsibility, you want to be entertained. That's OK, but you can't shirk your duties all the time.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you're not careful, your actions will take a toll on your health. Use your skills to help your friends solve problems.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20