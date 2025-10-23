Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, October 23, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 10/23/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 10/23/2025. © 123RF/klim2011 Look toward the future with courage, and know that the horoscope has your back. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Each zodiac sign feels the energies of the star constellations and planetary movements in its own unique ways.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't put others through anything you wouldn't accept yourself. You are adaptable and can put up with a lot, but that doesn't mean you should show infinite patience. Take some time for yourself – you've done enough!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't try to trick your partner, or you could be in for a shock. Work on finding compromise. A "my way or the highway" attitude won't get you far.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

This Thursday won't bring any major highs or any major lows. Everything is moving along at a steady pace. You think you know what your partner wants, but why don't you ask them to be sure?

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Emotionally, you are feeling a bit lost and confused. This can make you seem irritable and disgruntled from the outside. Don't bottle up those feelings. Talk it out with someone you trust.

Leo Horoscope: July 23 to August 23

Your financial difficulties won't disappear overnight. It's going to take time and discipline with a detailed budget. Watch out, someone is trying to deceive you.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're a little dissatisfied with your work and somehow always treading water. Use your energy wisely. Take time to reflect on your goals and recenter yourself. If a friend is pulling away, reach out to them to connect.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Now is the time to make long-term plans. You are brimming with optimism and creativity, and you are always ready to help others with advice and support. Reward yourself with a small treat.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

It's only a matter of time before you will have to make a decision, so don't procrastinate. Let go of old feelings that are holding you back. It's time to close the door on the past, or you will miss out on opportunities in the present.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't let criticism get you down. Learn what you can and move on. You will have to think outside the box to solve a problem.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

The stress is slowly starting to ease, and you are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel. Focus on cultivating strong relationships. That support network will help you through any difficulties.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Step back from the daily grind, and take time to explore your own thoughts and feelings. Deepen your relationships. A strong support system will help anchor you in times of difficulty.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20