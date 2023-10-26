Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, October 26, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 10/26/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will this Thursday be full of beautiful, sweet energy? Or could chaos be in the air? Your daily horoscope has the scoop on the astrological vibe of October 26!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 10/26/2023. © unsplash/Ameer Basheer Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready for some assertive energy?

The waxing Moon moves into the fiery sign of Aries today. This whole vibe is about starting new things, so you might find yourself hastily reaching for new projects and endeavor. Remember, though: careful planning is key for fulfilling goals, whether it means taking that next step in a relationship or getting a promotion at work. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Your horoscope is here to help balance passion with patience. Don't let sudden impulses distract you from the beauty around you each and every day!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your partner deserves your trust. Who knows, they may have been being sneaking in an attempt to surprise you, Aries. Do something sweet with your partner.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You don't always have to be right, Taurus. Those tangled in an affair that no longer suits them will find an easy out.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Good news, things are finally going your way. Embrace that urge to help others. It's good for you and those you love!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your empathy allows you to understand other people's feelings. Sometimes this scares people. You want to do something meaningful, but aren't quite sure what that is yet.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

One moment you're looking for someone to conquer your heart, the next you're shrinking away from possessiveness. Now isn't the time to take on extra work. You've done a good job already and deserve a rest.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Self-realization is your priority at work. You and your partner have found strength in your connection – build on that and you'll both reach the next level, Virgo!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Think about your behavior. Are you doing the right things or acting too impulsively? Professionally, things are buzzing, but make sure you take time out to rest.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Conflict is in the air. You've got to keep a low profile. Happiness also comes from structure, so focus on fitness in the morning, leisure at lunch, and romance in the evening.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Have that honest conversation with your co-workers and a lot will be clarified. Take another look at your diet. Are you fueling your body with the right stuff?



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You've been giving some tasks that will take a whole not of effort. You may have to ask for help, Capricorn. Things could get tricky romantically, as your love wants clarity.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

A good deed can bring you joy and connect you to new friends. A silver lining is visible on the horizon after a tough period. Your financial struggles may soon come to an end.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20