Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, September 11, 2025

The future may seem murky sometimes, but astrology can shine a light on even the darkest of corners. Illuminate the way forward on Thursday with your daily horoscope on September 11!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, September 11, 2025

The past can't be changed – but it can be the source of important lessons for the future. Astrology isn't just about what's yet to come. It's a tool for understanding yourself better in order to become a better person. Look back with a clear eye and an open heart, not with regret or nostalgia. Whether love is your priority, or it's career progress you're looking for, the stars will help you chart a path forward. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: trust in your unique qualities, which equip you to deal with every obstacle in your own particular way. Find out how with the targeted advice from the daily horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're best placed to provide emotional support and comfort to friends who are not doing so well at the moment. Remember, it takes two to tango, in professional as well as romantic relationships.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Venus has you in its sights, which makes you attractive and interesting, especially in social settings. Mood swings may complicate your day, try to avoid situations where heated debates could arise.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Put all your cards on the table and communicate clearly with your partner. Overconfidence is your number one enemy at work, even as everything seems to be going the way you want it to. Stay vigilant and humble.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't make decisions over your partner's head, it will only end up straining your relationship further. Colleagues will ask you to give more, something you can only do if you're well-rested.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Everything can't always be about you, Leo. You're a dominant personality, but learning to respect others' needs is crucial, especially if you expect help or support in a difficult matter.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Important negotiations are complicated by factors out of your control today, and they could create disadvantages. Be strategic and delay big decisions for now, while you explore new approaches.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are a puppet of your own ambition, which puts you – and those closest to you – under a lot of pressure. You can solve this problem at least partly by being more honest about what truly motivates you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Again and again you show a certain naivety when it comes to financial matters. Time to change tack and become more disciplined. Enlist some professional help to learn how to handle money better.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

At the moment, your heart keeps playing second fiddle to your head. That may be great for making informed decisions at work, but it also slows you down and puts a strain on personal relationships.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your partner can sense it if someone has turned your head. Be honest and talk it out before acting on any impulses. Even if you have a lot to do, there's no excuse for completely neglecting your body's needs, Capricorn!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Because of your strong will, you're always ready to take on new challenges. Just be aware that the inspiration needed to overcome them isn't always available. That's why teamwork is so important.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20