Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, September 4, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 9/4/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Need a bit of guidance to get you through Thursday? Your daily horoscope for September 4 can help answer questions both big and small about love, career, and health!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, September 4, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 9/4/2025. © 123RF/marusja Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, trusting in yourself is a prerequisite for achieving your goals, no matter what you're aiming for. Astrology is a tool that you can use to build that foundation of confidence. It's targeted advice lets you know what you should focus on – and when. But remember that nothing is set in stone. The future has not yet been written. It's up to you to fill out the next chapters in the book of life. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 31, 2025 Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 With hope in your heart and a dream to hang on to, the stars can point you in the right direction. Don't spend the day fearing obstacles and problems. Tackle them instead!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

What appears to others as mere coincidence is actually the result of your own hard work, zest for life, and dynamism. You know exactly what you want and are fully on the way to getting it!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

It pays to concentrate fully on just one thing at a time, Taurus. Solid relationships are based on trust and communication, both of which may be lacking for you at the moment. Open up before it's too late.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You feel restricted and think you are running out of time. The need to withdraw could be particularly strong today. Resist it and reach out to people who care deeply about your well-being.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

A career leap is not exactly on the cards at the moment. Stay patient and take things one step at a time. You lack the confidence and the right drive. Rediscovering them should be the main priority.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You think the world wants to make your life difficult and is conspiring against you. This all stems from unresolved frustrations with the path you're on. Change tack and think about trying something different.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You finally have more time for your family and your own interests. Use it to indulge your biggest passions, especially if they get you off the couch. Your charm is sparkling and may attract someone special.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

At the moment, you don't know exactly what your life will look like in the near future, but you can be sure things will change for the better. Slowly, you'll start to feel more and more in tune with the world around you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Venus' energy shines brightly on you, which could make things spicy. You are experiencing wonderful and remarkable moments. Your ability to concentrate for long periods of time gives you a huge advantage at work.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're floating on cloud nine as love dominates every waking moment. Don't even think about hiding these feelings. They make you a better person in every respect, Sagittarius.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Get as physically active as possible to release pent-up energy, but do so responsibly. Rest is still an important part of success, and so is tackling disagreements in your relationships head-on!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Money is finally coming in, but don't get reckless again right away. Make a clear plan and learn how to budget better. Your body is sending you signals that shouldn't be ignored.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20