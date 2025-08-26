Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 8/26/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Do you feel trapped or uncertain how to move forward? Your fate is not yet sealed. Look boldly toward the future with Tuesday's daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 8/26/2025. © 123RF/marishaz Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces:

All zodiac signs can get valuable astrological tips from Tuesday's horoscope.

Embrace the wisdom of the stars, and reach for new heights! Nothing is out of your grasp – if you believe in yourself.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

It's better to postpone any big purchases. Now is not the right time for major spending. Only divulge your plans to your trusted inner circle. A flirty encounter will leave you wanting more.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are eloquent and enterprising, and these skills are appreciated. Take the initiative now. Someone is watching to see what you are made of.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

With decisive action, everything will come together quickly. You crave company and lots of excitement and activity. Break out of your daily routine, and seek out a thrilling new experience.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you show willingness to take responsibility for your actions, you will earn respect. You can make a difference! Progress might be slow at first, but don't give up.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Exaggerating things will only make them worse. Keep your feet on the ground. It might not be your most productive day, and that's okay. Focus on getting through.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Someone envies you and is looking for the chance to bring you down. Don't let that shake your confidence. Keep doing your thing, and don't hesitate to show off your skills.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are feeling a little nervous, and this colors your perception of reality. Take deep, calming breaths. Get outside in nature, and this will help you recenter yourself.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You don't shy away from arguments, but this can get exhausting. Shift things down a gear. Watch out! A past flame could suddenly come back into your life.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're too unyielding. A little compromise is necessary in negotiations. You have good intuition, and your organizational skills will come in handy.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are feeling a little extra moody this Tuesday. A wellness break is the perfect cure! Treat yourself to something special, and you'll soon be back to full energy.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You aren't feeling inspired at work, and this affects your performance. You are longing to reconnect with old friends. What are you waiting for? Pick up the phone!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20