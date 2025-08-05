Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 8/5/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Take a moment to ask yourself how things are going. Are you where you want to be in your personal and professional life? The daily horoscope has the tips you need to stay on track this Tuesday.

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 8/5/2025. © 123rf/Karel Miragaya Is your zodiac sign about to get some relief from the daily grind? Some singles are in for an exciting time. Summer is in full swing, and things are about to sizzle!

Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, astrology can help you in your search for love and fulfillment. Approach the day with optimism and hope, and be inspired by the vast possibilities of the universe. Make the most of this Tuesday with the insights in your horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Now is a good time to talk about money or to take on more responsibility. The urge for freedom, adventure, and romance makes you restless. Don't cast aside long-standing relationships for fleeting encounters.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Now is the time to get out and about on your own and do something for yourself. Even if you are in a relationship, independent activities can strengthen your bond. Look for new solutions to old problems.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You set a fast pace in your job; not everyone wants to follow it. Your partner can't help it if you don't know what you want. Look inside yourself.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't sign any contracts or make any big decisions without forethought. Impulsive actions are not favored at this moment. A chance encounter will touch you deeply.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your family and friends are behind you. Even if they don't always agree with you, they all mean well for you. You have the chance to make an impression on someone special.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are sure of yourself, and that makes you feel light and carefree. Your thoughts are full of love. Let your imagination run wild, and enjoy the ride!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Singles, show off your charm! Now is the time to be flirty. Cupid is on your side! Keep your positive mood by staying active and sporty.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Treat yourself to a break after a hard day's work. It's important to recharge your batteries and give yourself a breather. You may be surprised at how quickly all your worries vanish into thin air.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You are determined to take matters into your own hands. You are a keen observer and draw the right conclusions, but you lack direction. Don't lose sight of the big picture!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You will benefit from getting out and meeting other people. Perhaps you will find common interests. You seem a bit drained. Regain your energy with some invigorating exercise.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Show your appreciation for your partner or a friend with a small gift. The surprise will make their day! Put the endless deliberations aside and make a choice. That's the only way to move forward.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20