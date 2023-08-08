Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Your free horoscope on Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: dreams are not just for nighttime!
Today, you should spend some time thinking about what you truly want in life. The key to greater happiness lies in being in harmony with your true self.
As the moon wanes in Taurus this Tuesday, it would do you some good to think about how you feel about your journey. The more satisfied you are with yourself, the more free you'll be.
Whether in love, at work, or in health, astrology can help you rediscover the true essence of the moment.
Leave the past behind and look to a future illuminated by the stars!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Aries, you've got optimism on your side when it comes to planning. Pay attention to your partner and work on reading what they're saying with their eyes.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You've got the stars on your side and are bound to win, Taurus. If you know what you want, it'll all be easier.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Is boredom creeping in? It's a good time to make an effort and reconnect with friends. When it comes to your finances, trust your gut.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Be cautious with your money, Cancer. Your accounts aren't looking too stable and you've got bills to pay. Romantically, you're on cloud nine.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You keep flapping your gums about money, and every one is tired of it. Someone tempts you to dream unrealistic things. Be careful not to get caught in fantasy.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Many see you as reliable and determined. That's because you know how to reject pressure. You can't help it – that charm is acting like a magnet to everyone around you. A steamy phase awaits you.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Your sweetheart needs a lot of affection and attention, but you don't have a lot of shared interests. Work on finding more common ground.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You've beat out the competition, congrats. The stars are aligned for making helpful connections, Scorpio.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You've got a great starting position at work. Get going, or you'll miss your chance – this isn't a time for hesitation, Sagittarius!
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
It's a great day to work on getting more order into your life. Have faith in yourself, you've got the resources to deal with any challenge.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You're not feeling 100% and are less resilient than usual. You may be a bit short with those close to you, and that can create problems. Even though you're surrounded by friends, you still feel like you need someone who really gets you.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Watch your tongue. Now isn't favorable for clarifying discussions. Hold back a little longer and wait for the right moment. Don't let anything put you off professionally, there are favorable career opportunities.
Cover photo: 123rf/Tithi Luadthong