Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Find out what challenges and opportunities the stars are sending your way this Tuesday with some insight from the daily horoscope for December 12. Could love strike like a bolt of lightning?
Your free horoscope on Tuesday, December 12, 2023
If you crave harmony, then you may have to be willing to make some radical changes.
Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, the new Moon energy opens up opportunities for just that!
December 12's lunar movements occur in the spunky sign of Sagittarius. This favors optimism and enthusiasm, which you can use to help focus on the goals that will make your life bigger and brighter.
Ask yourself what you're doing to broaden your horizons. Could it be time to pick up a new hobby, or is it better to cultivate the skills you already have?
Astrology can help you make the right decisions in life, love, and work! Find inspiration in a new day.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You're struggling with romance at the moment, but friendships are flourishing. Open your eyes, something could awaken your artistic interests and encourage creative impulses.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Now's a good time to talk through controversial and difficult issues. Speak up before misunderstandings take root.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Nobody can resist your charming nature and your sense of humor is stellar. In love, everything is balanced. You're carefree and unconcerned with minor details.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
With the help of your partner, you can solve what's been bugging you. Your hectic nature isn't doing you any favors. An objective view makes it easier to achieve success.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You feel content. If you could, you'd hug the whole world. You'll have to setting for squeezing your loves.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You have to make some important decisions. Don't be afraid to ask for support. You're rediscovering your love of romance and it's great.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
If you're feeling listless, you might need to get moving. Get outside, Libra. What are you waiting for? You shouldn't be afraid to take a risk.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You're oozing erotic energy. If you feel like you aren't being treated right, you need to take a minute or two to think. Examine your situation and makes some changes.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Enthusiasm and action are a potent combination, Sagittarius! Don't hide your light under a bushel. Live and let live is a great motto.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Stay true to yourself and keep your finances in order. It's a great time for reflection and caution. Even if this makes you move slower, your work will be better.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Seek the company of people who inspire you. Being open to new people, ideas, and arguments is a good thing. If you want to achieve great things, you might have to bid farewell to your need for security.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Your partnership problems will resolve themselves quickly. Let what's past stay there, you don't need to dig into unpleasant memories.
