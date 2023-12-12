Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Find out what challenges and opportunities the stars are sending your way this Tuesday with some insight from the daily horoscope for December 12. Could love strike like a bolt of lightning?

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 12/12/2023. © 123rf/allachesno

If you crave harmony, then you may have to be willing to make some radical changes.

Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, the new Moon energy opens up opportunities for just that!

December 12's lunar movements occur in the spunky sign of Sagittarius. This favors optimism and enthusiasm, which you can use to help focus on the goals that will make your life bigger and brighter.

Ask yourself what you're doing to broaden your horizons. Could it be time to pick up a new hobby, or is it better to cultivate the skills you already have?

