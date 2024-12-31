Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Today's horoscope for Tuesday 12/31/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Finish 2024 on a high by learning from the past and building towards the future with the help of your faithful daily horoscope on December 31!

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 12/31/2024. © 123RF/Melinda Nagy The year is almost over – it's time to put unnecessary worries to bed and shake off things that weigh on your heart! Every zodiac sign – Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, or Aquarius – has a chance to make a fresh start, should they desire it. But astrology isn't just about what's yet to come. A good connection to the wisdom of the universe help you process the past and prepare for the future, all while staying grounded in the present. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, December 29, 2024 Whichever direction you're headed in next year, the stars will always guide your way to fulfillment at work, harmony in love, and prosperity in matters of health and finances. Happy New Year!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't let yourself be rushed into risky business deals. Big changes need to be carefully considered, so keep your eyes on the prize and collect all the information you need.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If you can't change your immediate circumstances, just try to approach them with a more positive attitude for now. Things are set to improve in the long run as long as you stay the course.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You come across as understanding and empathetic, which opens the hearts of those around. Don't get caught up in unfulfilled wishes, it costs too much energy and doesn't help make them true.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your partner is still there for you, yet your eye has been wandering. It's time for you to decide what you truly want from love, Cancer. Nothing else will work until that question is answered.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You get on with everyone and everything comes easily to you. There's a danger that you'll become overconfident, though. Stay humble, Leo, even if it isn't necessarily in your nature.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Someone is trying to put obstacles in your way, but to no avail. Relationship trouble is causing some tension at home. Don't be discouraged, it's just something you'll have to work on.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You've spent far too much time hiding your feelings, Libra. Open up and be yourself, no matter what others say. Fear will get you nowhere.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Someone may burrow deep into your heart with a simple smile. You're tired and sluggish at the moment. Exercise and better nutrition will help. Start with baby steps!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

When you're moody, everyone around you bears the brunt of it. You have to deal with your feelings in a more productive manner, Sagittarius! Talk it out with people you trust.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Listen to your heart, not just your mind, Capricorn. There are big choices to be made in both your personal and your professional life, but merely pragmatic considerations won't help you decide.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't always withdraw when things don't go your way. Dial down your physical efforts for a bit, your body needs some rest. Avoid any rash actions today, you're not in full control.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20