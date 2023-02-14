Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Tuesday 2/14/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are the stars sending waves of love your zodiac sign's way this Valentine's Day? Are sparks about to fly? Will your crush finally see you? The daily horoscope can tell you if romance is coming your way.



Your free horoscope on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 2/14/2023. © 123RF/andriano, 123RF/nd3000; Fotomontage This Valentine's Day, the Moon is waning in the optimistic zodiac sign of Sagittarius. All the zodiac signs, regardless if they're attached or single, should seize upon this energy to make this love centered day great. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: you might find it tough to just be in the moment today because of the alignment between Mars and Pluto. The daily horoscope on Tuesday, February 14 is here to help with that! Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, February 9, 2023 Love comes in many shapes and forms and deserves to be celebrated every day. Check out your daily horoscope to see if Eros is sending some romantic love your way today.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You can't have everything you want, Aries. Don't blame others for having to go without. You're happy to help, but you've got to be asked.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Put the brakes on, don't try to do everything right away. Strive for a compromise that satisfies everyone and you'll find your life becoming much easier.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

A work opportunity is going to throw you for a loop. By acting reasonably and contesting certain situations, you're sure to win. Keep those feet on the ground, but your eyes on the stars.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Keep going, Cancer, and you'll reach your goal. You've got to work on listening when having a conversation. There are things you're just not taking on board.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

There will be some turbulence today, and you may have to do without romance. But great meetings and nice conversations are sure to make you grin. You've done the work and shown the commitment, don't worry you'll get the recognition you deserve soon enough.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

It'll all work out if you don't get over hasty when planning. You're putting in the hours, but you're only getting a tiny bit of recognition. Don't give up, it's the tiny moves that will get you to the top.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Let love sweep you off your feet. No, Libra, don't try to block the flow with ifs and buts. Work wisely, you'll manage to get ahead again.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Pay attention to the nuances in that important conversation. The person you're talking to isn't thinking the same way as you. Think about it, is this person a foe or a friend.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're fit, but if you want to stay that way, make sure you're getting the exercise, fresh air, and healthy food you need. Keep your eyes peeled, there could be family disagreements today.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Being full of energy is great for you. If you don't act too impulsively, you'll get a lot of sympathy.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Right now, you need to listen to reason, and not what you think you need. How much longer do you want to wait? It's high time you got going.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20