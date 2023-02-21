Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Tuesday 2/21/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Who doesn't want happiness, success, and love? The stars can help you take the right path and grow. Get the astrological inspiration you need for this Tuesday, February 21, from the daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 2/11/2023. © 123RF/annbozhko Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: this Tuesday you may feel the need to unwind. This impulse comes from the Moon in Pisces, and it's alignment with Neptune. But not all the zodiac signs will feel at ease. The Mercury-Uranus square will increases sensitivity, and this energy can make some tense and vulnerable. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, February 19, 2023 Let your horoscope help you navigate the vibes of the day. Regardless if you're single or attached, there might be some romantic energy coming your way if you know how to grab it. The stars are always on your side!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're committed to real professional growth. Your skills help you make the new contacts you need to advance.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Just because something isn't your truth doesn't mean it's inherently wrong. You may need to do some damage control. A gamble didn't go well and the costs are considerable.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Winning a race is only exciting if your opponents are worthy. The person making you big problems might overestimate what they can do, take care.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Sometimes you've got to accept your partner's view even if you don't agree. Take time out to be with the ones that need you, especially your family.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Leo, you may want to lay off on the caffeine and booze. Get some health food in you and take some deserved breaks. Setting priorities will help you get the stuff that matters done. Pay attention to advice from friends.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't stir up drama with the family. But don't do all the work yourself. Get everyone to pitch in. Your partner may not enjoy talking about possible futures right now.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Rough financial times are ahead, but they won't last forever. Seek companionship and enjoy the pleasures of life, both big and small. Do your best to make others feel good, too.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You might say something mean and rash in the heat of the moment. But you'll be able to make amends with your charm and optimism. Keep striving for new opportunities and change.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Despair won't get you anywhere. Try changing your perspective, especially when it comes to your love life.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You want to help and do something good for others. The future is looking real bright. Get ready for new invitations, trips, parties, and friendships. It's a good time to take some exciting risks.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're craving a new experience and more freedom. You tend to do exactly the opposite of what's expect of you. When you're a drag, people might reject you.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20