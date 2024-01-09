Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Are you waiting for Cupid to strike? Your daily horoscope for January 8 can tell you if love is about to bowl you over at the start of a new week!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 1/9/2024. © 123RF/ nexusplexus

Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Pisces, Capricorn, Aquarius, Sagittarius, and Scorpio: your thoughts are all about responsibilities this Tuesday.

The Sun's alignment with Saturn and Uranus encourages zodiac signs to think about their duties in both personal and professional matters, while also embracing new things.

This kind of thinking may inspire a new way of approaching problems and difficult situations. Are you ready to take a risk?

Sorting out your thoughts and feelings is no easy task.

Let the energy of the stars guide you to the love and success you crave!