Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 5/21/2024. Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, and Aries: Are you ready for Gemini season? The sun moves into this social air sign today and will stay there until June 20. This is a great time to gather new facts and friends. Every zodiac sign, whether single or in a committed partnership, may want to have deep conversations with strangers today. That's due to the moon waxing in the sensual feeling sign of Scorpio and the Gemini Sun.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You still haven't realized that money alone won't make you happy. A fiery person's charm makes your heart beat faster.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

It won't be long before everything runs like clockwork again. You have to stand your ground with your family.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're successful and appear strong and reliable. This arouses envy and mistrust. Don't let yourself be swayed from your path. Clarify financial matters with sense and reason, and don't take any more risks.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

It's important to adapt, no matter how extraordinary the situation. Your cool charisma often serves to hide the depth of your emotional world. Are you afraid of your own emotions?

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Just because you made a mistake doesn't mean you should doubt your self-worth. You can't expect to be perfect. An optimistic outlook is the best way to go through life.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Beware, with your current somewhat irritable and combative mood, it's easy to get into arguments and disputes. Cancel strenuous activities, and relax more.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Be aware of how you react. Try to have a little more patience, and things will fall into place. Don't demand more than you are prepared to give.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Even though you'd like to, you can't change everything yet. Take your time and work carefully, and this will save you many hours.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Professionally, you thought things would stay the same. Now, you feel a positive change. Don't let your mood slip. Focus on seeing things through.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Once again, you impress everyone with your powerful charisma. Stress may be creeping in.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

It's time to stop pretending and live the way you want. Your persistent efforts will gradually pay off. Don't lose patience now.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20