Everything about Gemini: Dates, traits, and compatibility
Here's everything you need to know about Geminis, from the zodiac sign's dates, to their traits, compatible partners, and celebrity buddies.
The Sun shines in Gemini from May 21 to June 20 each and every year. This period is also known as Gemini season, and it's about to kick off!
During Gemini season, some things will be easier for everyone, regardless what zodiac sign they were born under. You can be sure there's a certain kind of special energy coming your way!
TAG24's horoscopes can tell you more about what this means.
Make sure you've got a handle on the basics, so you can thrive this season, as it may be designated by its wild, free-flowing duality!
Gemini facts
Gemini is the third zodiac sign, after Aries and Taurus, and is associated with the element of air.
This air sign's ruling planet is Mercury the messenger. Meaning for communication is easy and key for these people. Those born under this sign can talk forever and go wherever the wind, or their interests, take them.
Gemini is symbolized by the twins. This aptly signals this zodiac sign's dual nature and love of change.
Gemini traits
Geminis are very versatile signs and can be social butterflies. These airy peeps are always ready to go where the wind carries them. But what distinguishes them is their inquisitive nature.
Paradoxes, duality, and contradictions are part of their soul and don't irk them at all. Though, they can drive their friends mad.
Gemini's like to talk through every situation and understand each side and point of view.
On the flip side, this sign can be a bit shifty, flighty, and unable to sit through long explanations. They're always looking to go on the next adventure.
Who's compatible with Geminis?
This air sign can be a lot and hard to pin down, socially and romantically.
We aren't saying Geminis are commitment-phobic, but it may take a special one or a partner open to polyamory to win over this one.
Of the fire signs, Sagittarius is best able to keep up with Gemini's changing interests, and hobbies.
Libras are also super compatible with Geminis, as they like to get a grasp of the whole picture and talk through every situation.
Gemini's also very well matched with their fellow air signs Aquarius as these two value intellectual curiosity.
That said, love can strike any sign even if compatibility is hard, passion can still thrive.
Which celebrities are Geminis?
There are plenty of famous Geminis out there, and some really embrace the reigning idea of the sign: duality.
There are Gemini actors, like Chris Evans and Angelina Jolie, who can do both comedy and drama.
Then there's the celebrity turned President Donald Trump.
Model Emily Ratajkowski, who can wow in any look, is also a proud Gemini.
Astrology can guide you in so many ways, regardless of your zodiac sign. Make sure you know what the stars are sending your way with the daily and monthly horoscopes!
