Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 11/4/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Where one door closes, another one opens in its stead! Turn Tuesday's challenges into opportunities with the advice of your daily horoscope for November 4.

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 11/4/2025. © 123RF/egal The planets and constellations may be light years away from use, but their energy reaches us every day, influencing both thoughts and feelings. Tap into the forces of Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune as you pursue your goals in life. Whether you're looking for love, angling for a promotion at work, or just in need of more emotional balance, astrology is your ticket to success. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: each and every zodiac sign has the opportunity to grow. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, November 3, 2025 Let the daily horoscope show you how to make the most of what life throws your way. With a little bit of cosmic luck and a lot of work, there's nothing you can't achieve!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

With close allies, you can take the next step at work and finally fulfill your potential. Have faith in the power of teamwork and don't get selfish. Succcess is there to be shared.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You need more patience if you want to make your dreams come true, Taurus. Courtesy, tact, and consideration are vital when dealing with other people today. Conflict is in the air.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Surprise your partner with a long-overdue sign of affection. Relationships deserve at least as much work as you put into your career prospects. Singles could benefit from a change of scenery.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've unleashed all your energy and are now paying the price. Rest is more important than ever, even if you feel like you have too much to do. There's only so much you can achieve in short space of time, Cancer.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You and your partner are pulling in the same direction, which has brought you closer than ever. Emotions overwhelm your senses and you feel like you're floating on cloud nine.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're very sensitive to criticism today, but deep down, you know who has your best interest at heart. Strange coincidences make for opportunities to think outside the box, especially when it comes to your quest for love.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A turbulent day has the potential to derail your progress at work. Speak carefully, tread lightly, and don't let provocations knock you off your stride. Recruit the help of someone you trust.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

No task is too difficult when you truly believe in what you're doing. Confidence will replace doubt if you persevere, Scorpio. Singles have a great opportunity to show their charming side at a social event.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Love is more important than anything to you at the moment. You can reach the next level in your relationship by baring your soul, even if it puts you in a vulnerable position.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If your partner feels more distant than usual, you should ask yourself why. Your professional life has been encroaching on your relationship. Soon, you'll have to make a fateful choice.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Exercise won't just keep you physically fit – it will reduce the stress that stops you from thinking clearly. You may be on a roll financially, but avoid taking any unnecessary risks today.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20