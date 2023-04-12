Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 4/12/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

If you're wondering if luck is on your side or whether Cupid is about to strike, the daily horoscope on Wednesday, April 12 has the answers. Find out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign!



Your free horoscope on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 4/12/2023. © 123RF/olaola The stars may be able to push you in the right direction if you're willing to listen. This Wednesday, the Moon is waning in the steadfast sign of Capricorn. It's also in opposition to the combative planet of Mars. Take care not to let rashness rule the day. Try to embrace the positive aspects of this lunar energy: a curiosity and interest in change. Keen an open heart to the wisdom of the universe and you'll feel the cosmic energies of the moment spurring you on! Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, you've got the power to change your life. What are you waiting for? Seize the day!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't you dare leave your family in a tight spot, Aries. Look for a solution as a team. You know how to flirt, and your skills are irresistible. Some people know what you want from the look in your eyes.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your coworkers don't understand what it is you want. Put more faith in your partner, always wanting control is no good.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Surround yourself only with people who are good for you. Challenges at work should encourage you to think about solutions, not fill you with fear.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You don't always have to know everything, Cancer. Let your sweetheart have their secrets. Trust them! You don't need the added stress of deadlines right now. You're already a little on edge these days.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's a good time to do make some course corrections, Leo. Financially speaking, you're doing great. Today, you refused to be stressed and are embracing your laziness with passion. Enjoy this moment.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

That trip you've got planned is going to be full of happiness. Fill your day with positive thoughts about the future and you'll find even the most mundane tasks take on a different complexion.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Own up to your choices if you've gone against your word. Lies don't look good on you, Libra. Try to be more flexible at work. If you do, you'll be rolling in new opportunities.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're sensitive to your partner's moods, Scorpio. No one can hold you back from following your financial goals, but there's more to life than chasing money.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're in a fantastic mood and feel like the world can see the real you. Don't let indecision mess with you, trust your gut and make a choice.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

For the most part, you're content with what you have. You love that your friends are good listeners. Enjoy spending time with them.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

There's a ton going on these days, Aquarius. That keeps things exciting, especially in your love life. Don't make more promises than you can keep, just because you don't want to say no.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20