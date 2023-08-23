Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 8/23/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Happy Wednesday! The daily horoscope can give you the scoop on the celestial vibes coming your way today.

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 8/23/2023. © Unsplash/Patrick Fore Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready for Virgo season? The Sun has moved into the sign famous for over thinking and striving, Virgo. Now's the time to work on getting those puzzle pieces of your life into place and order. Also, this Wednesday, Virgo's ruling planet Mercury moves into retrograde. Communication may get tricky for the next few weeks. Try to focus on the facts and don't get bogged down in unnecessary debates. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 19, 2023 Your horoscope can help you roll with the waves of energy coming your way each and every day. Let the stars guide you towards the love and life you crave!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You don't have to be strong all the time. Let those feelings out! Confide in your family and friends. Share your worries and you'll feel the weight lift from your shoulders.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your friends have no idea why you're acting the way you are. Make small compromises to keep the peace.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

When you dare to share your heart, more harmony will come your way. You're prone to knee-jerk reactions, try to take a beat. You shouldn't rush things today.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Before you make a decision, play it safe and see what you stand. Taking on a position with more responsibility could lead you to great success. Acceptance and love is coming your way.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

An idea that strikes like lightening can open up new possibilities for you. Don't hesitate. Restless sleep may make you sluggish.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You know what you need to do. The wait was worth it, and you're starting to feel the first positive changes. This motivates you to want more. Enjoy the savings you have, just don't squander them.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Take a few days off and really relax. You'll make your way to success by approaching others with an open mind.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

When was the last time you got a massage? Treat yourself to something soothing. Running from the situation won't help you deal with your nervousness. Focus on living in the moment.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're letting people walk all over you because of your sweet nature. It's time to set some boundaries, Sagittarius.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You'll feel better when improve your eating habits. When you use your strength, new doors open.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Now isn't the time for making important decisions or negotiating. Embracing your love of fun will lead to an adventurous time.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20