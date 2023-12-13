Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 12/13/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 12/13/2023. © unsplash/Almos Bechtold Feeling stuck is part of life, regardless what sign you were born under. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: now is the time for some introspection. Mercury moves into its last retrograde of the year this Wednesday, under the go-getting sign of Capricorn. There will be challenges, but you've got this. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Taking time out to consider your relationships and boundaries is key during this planetary phase. Use your horoscope to help you through sticking points in romance, at work, and where finances are most vulnerable!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

It's a good time for business trips and talks. Don't rely on luck, work for the win and you'll get your reward!



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're an emotional bull, follow your heart. Tension abounds in your relationship. If you don't figure things out soon, you could get yourself in trouble.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Financially, things are improving, albeit slowly. You aren't swimming in cash, but you can sleep easier. Romance is blooming with your new boo.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Rash actions will affect your savings. Once you set your mind to something, you want to see it through. It's not going to be easy and there will be hurdles to jump.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Share your ideas with your family. Energy from slow-moving planets will give you a boost. You're not alone, Leo, and you don't need to hide your fears.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A friend really let you down. Remember, forgiveness brings healing. After all the buzz, there may be a lull at work. Be careful with financial experiments.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're long overdue for family time. Listen to your gut. If you keep ignoring your own needs, you'll be dissatisfied. You need variety and stimulation.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't commit to a shaky money situation, take time out to think about it. If you don't open your heart, you're bound to miss out.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You can't follow through on all your ideas. You've got to have some patience. It's alright to race through your work to spend time with your love. Just don't make it a habit.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Love is more than just a word for you at the moment. You don't need to exaggerate to impress your love or boost their mood.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Listen to a friend who's been in a similar situation to the one causing you sleepless nights. Share your experiences and advice if you can.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20