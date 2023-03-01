Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 3/1/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What do the stars have in store for you on the first day of March? Will your zodiac sign get a boost of luck? Check out your daily horoscope to see what vibes are coming your way.

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 3/1/2023. © 123RF / gjee Happy new month! Are you ready to make a radical change? The first day in March begins with the Moon in the sensitive sign of Cancer. But this Wednesday, the planet of love, Venus, is almost in alignment with Jupiter. This makes many zodiac signs ready to focus on connections and feelings. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: don't forget to check out your monthly horoscope to find out how you can plan ahead best. Let astrology help you usher in spring with energy and positivity!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Try to finish important matters quickly. You don't have to be stingy, Aries. Your accounts look good.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Accept the help you've been given. Careful with your actions, you don't want to make your partner any more jealous. They're sick of your lack of transparency.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't bring feelings into bureaucratic matters, it gets ugly. Muster some courage, Gemini. It's time to have that hard conversation at work.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Dealing with other is a breeze right now. That's because you're cool, calm, and collected. To some extent, everyone's afraid of failure. Face that challenge head on.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Difficulties are especially depressing when you overestimate them. Focusing on difficulties is depressing, Leo. Don't let problems pull you in. Others need your comfort, make time to be there for your family and friends.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

By overcoming your fears, you can grow. Gather all your courage and go for it! But remember to consider what you're risking!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your savings aren't looking too good, Libra. You're consumed by worry, but keep seeking adventures and debauchery. This isn't going to be good for you in the long run.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Everything is still running smoothly, get ready for happiness to hit new heights. Allow yourself to be surprised. At the moment you're making decisions with your head, you may find you need to listen to your feelings too.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You impress with your sense of duty, perseverance, and performance. Get ready to reap the rewards, especially the financial ones. You shouldn't always be so fickle!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Unplanned happenings turn things upside down. Try to accept the change with positivity. Professionally, you aren't convincing, try to find more motivation.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If someone wants to be your muse, they've got to have the skills of an entertainer. Things are stormy in your relationship. If you want things to level out, you may have to give in.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20