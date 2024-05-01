Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Are the stars aligned for love and luck at the start of May? Get the scoop on the energies coming your way from Wednesday's daily horoscope!
Your free horoscope on Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon starts the month of May waning in the thoughtful sign of Aquarius.
Figuring out what you're feeling this Wednesday may be more complicated than you'd like.
Never fear, though, the stars are here to help! Take a breath, open your heart, and look to astrology for some solidarity.
Cosmic connections can lead you down the path of least resistance towards your dreams.
Start as you mean to go on and take a peek at the monthly horoscope for your star sign to craft a plan that's meant to last.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Make sure that you are understood in important conversations, Aries. It is key that you're authentic with your partner, don't hide behind masks.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
The stars are on your side for love. You may have an exciting encounter, today. The competition wants to trick you. But they don't stand a chance! You're very clever and will see through their plans.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Financially, it's a good day as long as you make wise choices. Don't snack so much and reduce your sugar intake.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You never give up, but that doesn't always make you popular! You've got to focus on getting enough sleep.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
At first, you'll have your colleagues support, but then you'll have to fight your own way through. Be aware of your surroundings. Don't forget to check your accounts.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
When things are hot and steamy, it's hard for you to be reasonable. Your assertiveness is well received by your fellow campaigners. Don't let up now and push through your goals.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Don't give up hope. Sometimes you've just got to try more than once. Other people crave your company and love your kindness.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Your partner and friends are always there for you. Let them in! There could be a spat today, but it won't be a big one as long as you stay calm and composed.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You've got a rotten hand when it comes to money. There's nothing to complain about health-wise. You're strong, and your immune system is stable.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Happy and romantic hours give you a special kind of satisfaction. Your thoughts are clear. Make yourself understood and use your experience and abilities to go for your goals.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You are too gullible today. You're in good shape and have lots of energy. Use it Aquarius.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
A flirtation affects you more than you'd like to admit. Tidiness and cleanliness are important for your personal well-being.
