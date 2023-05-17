Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Find inspiration and power in the stars this Wednesday! Your free daily horoscope has the answers you seek in love, career, and health.
Your free horoscope on Wednesday, May 17, 2023
The energies of the universe set the tone of the day, and your daily horoscope can help you make the most of these celestial vibes.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: this Wednesday, you may want to tread lightly.
Jupiter's move into Taurus is new, big, and may shake things up, though the energy it produces is generally positive.
Today, the Moon is in the fiery sign of Aries. You may feel ready for a fight, a new challenge, or an exciting adventure. Take care and make sure you think through your decisions.
The stars can guide you towards a beautiful day if you dare to trust their guidance!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
If you're feeling like you've reached a dead end, then it's time to work on finding chance and a new perspective. Travel of any sort can inspire and open doors.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
An encounter can turn your life upside down. Be ready for change and follow your heart, Taurus. Now's the time to take a chance at work.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Today is full of positive energy. Take the opportunity to make new contacts or develop professionally. Financially, some unexpected cash may come your way.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Focus on yourself and your needs. Inner turmoil can weigh you down, Cancer. But don't worry, you can succeed. It's a good time for a wellness break.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You're a bold fire sign, so conflicts may arise in your partnership. Try to remain calm and focus on talking things out. At work, you should concentrate on your strengths.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Your workload may be overwhelming today. Take time for yourself, you need to recharge. A good time for a career change is coming.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
The new challenge at work makes you insecure. Lean into your strengths, Libra. Approach financial matter with caution now. You can achieve positive results with a little focus. When it comes to love, you should be open and honest about your needs and desires.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Cupid isn't firing arrows your way today, but that doesn't mean you can't find sweet connections. Meet up with friends. Now that you've reached that work goal, your coworkers are finally showing you the respect you deserve.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
It's OK to be a bit cocky and show that you have a big heart. For those Sagittariuses looking for love, it's time to get flirting. You're full of active energy, embrace it!
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Keep your eyes peeled, there's a super financial and professional project coming your way. You're a lucky earth sign, you've got loyal friends and lovers by your side.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Someone's ready to offer a helping hand. Aquarius, you need lots of physical contact and cuddle time with your partner.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
People expect you to show restraint and sensitivity, though that won't solve anything. Get ready for a very erotic phase. Discover your deep desires, Pisces.
Cover photo: 123rf/Peter Ksinan