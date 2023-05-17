Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Find inspiration and power in the stars this Wednesday! Your free daily horoscope has the answers you seek in love, career, and health.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 5/17/2023. © 123rf/Peter Ksinan

The energies of the universe set the tone of the day, and your daily horoscope can help you make the most of these celestial vibes.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: this Wednesday, you may want to tread lightly.

Jupiter's move into Taurus is new, big, and may shake things up, though the energy it produces is generally positive.

Today, the Moon is in the fiery sign of Aries. You may feel ready for a fight, a new challenge, or an exciting adventure. Take care and make sure you think through your decisions.

The stars can guide you towards a beautiful day if you dare to trust their guidance!