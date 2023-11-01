Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 11/1/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will a new month give you the boost of energy you need? Your daily horoscope on November 1 can tell you what's in store for your zodiac sign!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 11/1/2023. © 123RF/yuliaglam Happy November! Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready for a new month with new energy? The Moon starts Wednesday in sociable Gemini before moving into the reflective sign of Cancer. This can make some a bit down and withdrawn. That's understandable, and you shouldn't push yourself to open up just for the sake of others. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Remember to take time for some introspection – if peace and quiet is what you need, then astrology has the roadmap for you to reach it! Take a gander at your daily and monthly horoscope, and make this November special!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You feel comfortable with your community and friends. You can't always blame those around you for your difficulties.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Singles may need to choose between two equally appealing things. Keep on putting one foot in front of the other at work.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're radiating erotic energy, Gemini. This makes you shine. If you're looking for more than just a flirt, you'll have to be honest about it. Don't go it alone, find a traveling companion.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

That new task requires your undivided attention. You can't stop thinking about those questions regarding meaning. Listen to your inner voice and you might just find some answers.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your family is happy and healthy, and your relationships with your friends are stellar. Why are you still brooding? If things go wrong, you won't be the only one to lose.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Other people's sympathy boosts your self-confidence. This positivity will finally help you hit the mark. You'll enjoy that sense of togetherness you've been craving.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You've got to face that opponent or challenge, Libra. It's time to shed superfluous aspects of your life and focus on what matters.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Professionally life is on the upswing. That feeling of stagnation is a thing of the past. Have compassion for your friends and show them your active listening skills. Just don't forget to rest, you aren't super human.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Someone can tell you're drawn to them and wants to pull you in. Don't do anything out of a sense of guilt or obligation.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your partner has been down lately. Be ready to listen and do your best to comfort them. Relationships need a lot of work, so don't neglect your duties.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Slowly you're getting healthy again. Even if you and your partner argue, you'll find yourselves entwined in each other's arms again soon. Sleepless nights will soon be a thing of the past.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20