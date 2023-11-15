Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 11/15/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What does this Wednesday have in store for each of the zodiac signs? Is love on its way? The daily horoscope has the scoop you need.

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 11/15/2023. © 123RF/Krisdog Communication is warm and easy today thanks to the position of the messenger planet Mercury. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: this Wednesday is great for negotiations.

That said, the alignment between Mercury and the planet Venus could create some small challenges for some signs. If you're a little too attention or appreciation-seeking today, these planets could be to blame. You have the power to change your fate. All you have to do is get moving. Ask yourself what you want and then chase after it.



Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

No one can fool you. Stick to your plans and don't distract yourself. Allow yourself to enjoy being spoiled rotten. Don't question your good luck.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Whoever comes into your life right now is going to have a strong effect. What you crave is love. Take care not to vacillate between passion and belligerence.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Gemini, what you need to reach your goals is some patience. Dare to speak up in conflict situations.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have to watch what you eat. You don't have a real sense of direction right now. Don't let this lack of a goal make you too restless.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Stop harping on missed opportunities. Leo, it's time to look towards the future. Heated discussions and hot passion will keep you going.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You have to lower those expectations, or take a financial hit. When you're enthusiastic, you can easily overestimate yourself and others. Think with your heart, but act with your mind.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Now's the time to make those decisions. You're feeling stable and strong. You'll amaze with a top performance soon.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your family's got your back. If you're looking for love, trust your flirting skills.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't forget about yourself just because you're consumed with helping others. If you made a mistake, just admit it, or you'll end up in trouble.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Keep your head up. Soon you'll find your strength. Sometimes you have to force yourself to slow your roll. You don't want to trip right now, do you?



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Let that new idea mature before you share it with anyone. You might need to tweak it a bit still. You're not a bear, and you don't need to pack on the pounds to survive the winter.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20