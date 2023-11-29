Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 11/29/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 11/29/2023. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces may find that they're drawn to the familiar this Wednesday. This impulse may come from the moon's move into the protective sign of Cancer, which may make many crave safety, warmth, and a sense of belonging. The energy coming from the Sun's position to the planet Jupiter today could make many feel torn between dreamy ideas and plans for action. Maybe you'll want to work out and take a nap at the same time. Figuring out how to best use your time can be challenging, but the stars can help. Check out your horoscope to plan your day.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're a go-getter, which means you like new and exciting challenges. It'd be a good idea to take some time to make a plan. Find time to enjoy some peace and quiet too.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

It takes two to tango, Taurus. The lack of joy in your relationship could be your doing. Pay attention to your dreams; they can come true if you follow them.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Sharing your love makes you happy. You aren't feeling great, but you aren't sick either.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Love is in the air, and the stars are set for a new beginning. Dare to overcome your fears. Attached crabs should enjoy the hustle and bustle with their partner, but make time for quiet reflection.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have the chance to clear up any spats with friends. Just do it, Leo. You expect too much from yourself.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

It won't be long before everything runs like clockwork again. With good performance and friendliness, you'll beat any opponent.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Everyone wants to flirt with you, you lucky thing. You want to examine the deeper meaning of your professional work. If you don't find what you're looking for, you may be tempted to scrap everything. That would be overly hasty.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Take your time and ask questions. Make sure the person you're spending your time with has the qualities you crave in a relationship. Not everyone is as resilient as you, so be kind.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Tender moments and stimulating conversations fill your days. What more do you want? You should dare to do more at work.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your career is all about variety. Sometimes it's too much for you. You don't love that not everything goes to plan. Per usual, you have a headache because you're trying to please everyone.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You should learn to laugh at yourself, Aquarius. It'll help you blow off steam.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20