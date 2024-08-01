Free Aquarius monthly horoscope for August 2024

It's time to break new ground and leave the unpleasantness behind, but that can only come if you follow the advice of your monthly horoscope for August 2024. It's time for change, Aquarius.

With this in mind, we'd suggest taking the lessons provided by your horoscope and applying them to everyday life. Life can sometimes be hard for an Aquarius, but it doesn't always have to be that way.

As an Aquarius, you sometimes appear a little bit distanced from other people and even from life itself. This can be a hindrance for you in your current life situation, as your goals require a closeness to people which you struggle to achieve without the help of some therapy or other outside intervention.

Love and Relationships

Aquariuses in relationships are looking for an intense experience in their partnership, or while singles are on the lookout for a real relationship. In any case, prepare yourself for some steamy, aesthetic, and erotic experiences over the next few weeks. Keep in mind that this may create unrest in your other relationships, romantic or platonic, so avoid discussions and arguments. Find ways of pleasing your partner which you have never experimented with before.

Health and Fitness

Your willpower is unchecked, so use it to get yourself in shape and improve your fitness. Do some sport, even if the change in the weather has been taking a toll on your health and body. You can only maintain a healthy body through dedicated care, so while you should be careful, giving yourself a chance to get stronger is never a bad idea.

Career and Finances

You are totally on the move and ready to take on new responsibilities. A plan is coming to fruition, so stay on the ball and be professional. Stop the nonsense, pull the lever back, and make some good gut decisions. You should hold back a little and not give anyone unsolicited advice. Your persistent efforts to find solutions will not be appreciated, so don't expect any praise.