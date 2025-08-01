Free Sagittarius monthly horoscope for August 2025

Monthly horoscope for Sagittarius in August 2025. Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health. Free horoscope for all zodiac signs.

Sagittarious, your monthly horoscope will be of great use this August. Read on for the ups and downs to come.

Discover your personal outlook for Sagittarius in August 2025 with your monthly horoscope. © IMAGO/VectorFusionArt

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Living with the consequences of your decision can be tough, but it's worth it for you to grow. Take a few risks from what you've learned, get some rest, and try to balance your mood and anxieties best you can. Don't expect any huge changes in your love life or work life this month. They'll come, but not now. With a little bit of extra patience and some tough lessons, your horoscope will guide you, Sagittarius, into a positive and fruitful few weeks to come.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope for August 2025

Love and relationships Minor disruptions in your love life are to be expected, so stay calm. Just because you're having trouble doesn't mean you should let you or your partner should react in too dramatic a fashion. It's an ideal time for a short vacation or a dreamy candlelit dinner, and to put things into perspective. Health and fitness Take some more rest breaks and relax instead of sweating it out at the gym as per usual. Your mood will be generally upbeat this month, even if things are not going according to plan. Recharge your batteries - you'll be back on track soon. Career and finances In August, you lack decisiveness and passion over a project in the workplace, and that is affecting the relationship you have with your teammates. Don't get discouraged, though, stay the course. You will come to understand each other soon.