Free Scorpio monthly horoscope for August 2025
Being a bit cautious isn't the worst idea for Scorpios, even during the best of times. With the help of your monthly horoscope, this August, you'll make it through.
Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
With a little effort, your relationship will flourish. If you're single, though, this might be the time to look for someone special. By relaxing and looking after yourself, you are more likely to be successful in every aspect of your life. That doesn't mean you should be a couch potato, though!
Your horoscope is here to help, Scorpio, so use it to cast a wider net and enjoy this beautiful, carefree time.
Scorpio monthly horoscope for August 2025
Love and relationships
You're clearly one of the winners when it comes to love, so enjoy it and don't take it as an eternal given. Things are soon to start off slowly, but fear not, the rush of love will soon come and consume you. Don't suppress your partner's problems – be supportive and show them love.
Health and fitness
You're finally relaxed again. Sit back, take a deep breath, and enjoy this wonderful, carefree moment. You have plenty of energy, so it's time to build up some stamina. Physical training and conditioning exercises can be a first step toward a more balanced life.
Career and finances
You should pay attention to the nuances that circulate during an important conversation. You'll only make progress if you give it your all and avoid dozing off. Not everything can be accomplished at record speed, so have patience.
No matter your zodiac sign, we've got you covered with our monthly and daily horoscopes. Seize 2025 in a tight fist, and let the stars guide your way.
Cover photo: IMAGO/VectorFusionArt