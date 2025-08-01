Free Libra monthly horoscope for August 2025

Monthly horoscope for Libra in August 2025. Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs| TAG24 News

Every Libra is going to have to embrace some challenges this August, but that's okay because your monthly horoscope is here to help!

Discover your personal outlook for Libra in August 2025 with your monthly horoscope. © IMAGO/VectorFusionArt

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Taking the initiative can be a tricky thing to get right. You don't want to seem too hesitant, but you also don't want to push things too far. Striking the right balance is key. Don't worry too much about your health, and don't resist change at work. Try to take every new development in strike. If you succeed, your friends, family, and colleagues will notice. With your horoscope tucked into your pocket, take some chances and have some fun over the coming weeks. You deserve it, Libra!

Libra monthly horoscope for August 2025

Love and relationships Things will be easier for you if you're true to yourself. Start by forgiving your sweetheart for their idiosyncrasies, and you'll soon find the right perspective. Demonstrate a healthy sense of self-confidence and avoid rushing into things. Health and fitness You should enjoy a day in nature once in a while; it will boost your health and take your mind off things. Eat what you like, but in moderation. There's nothing to complain about health-wise – your constitution is strong and your immune system stable. Career and finances Don't resist changes in the workplace, as these will only have a positive effect on you in the long run. Take advantage of your high motivation and tidy desk to get plenty of work done. Unfinished business is weighing heavily on your thoughts and feelings right now, so get on with it.