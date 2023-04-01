Free Aquarius monthly horoscope for April 2023
Will this April bring you the motivation you need? Or are you going to have to wait for May? The monthly horoscope for all you Aquariuses out the can help you find your way.
Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for the zodiac sign Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Aquariuses should get ready for good vibes in April! Love and deep, personal connections are in the spring air this year – are you ready to let them in?
The full Moon in Libra on April 5 pushes everyone to seek peace over strife. This energy can make romance sweeter and relationships problems fade away.
But as the sun moves into the stubborn sign of Taurus on April 20, Aquariuses may find they need to pay more attention to their health.
Let the stars help motivate you to work towards positive change.
Love and Relationships
This month, you'll be constantly mulling over love. Let your imagination run free, and enjoy the sensation it brings. Romantic relationships are going to get a celestial boast this April, as long as you don't shy away from discussions. Now isn't the time for drama.
Health and Fitness
Aquarius, spring makes many a sign restless. Shake out that excess energy with a walk. If you're dragging in the morning, try taking a quick shower. You'll save tons of energy if you can exercise a bit of patience. You'll handle the next slump easily.
Career and Finances
Banging your head against the wall, won't get you your way. Bide your time instead and when an opportunity to prove yourself comes along, go for the gold.
Get ready for an upswing professionally and financially. Your boss and coworkers trust your abilities.
Cover photo: 123RF/captainvector