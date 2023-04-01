Free Aquarius monthly horoscope for April 2023

Will this April bring you the motivation you need? Or are you going to have to wait for May? The monthly horoscope for all you Aquariuses out the can help you find your way.

Aquariuses should get ready for good vibes in April! Love and deep, personal connections are in the spring air this year – are you ready to let them in?

The full Moon in Libra on April 5 pushes everyone to seek peace over strife. This energy can make romance sweeter and relationships problems fade away.

But as the sun moves into the stubborn sign of Taurus on April 20, Aquariuses may find they need to pay more attention to their health.

Let the stars help motivate you to work towards positive change.