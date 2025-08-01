Free Aquarius monthly horoscope for August 2025

Monthly horoscope for Aquarius in August 2025. Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs| TAG24 News

Not everything will be right and dandy for you in August 2025, Aquarius, and that's okay. Just read your monthly horoscope, and make some mindful decisions.

Discover your personal outlook for Aquarius in August 2025 with your monthly horoscope. © IMAGO/VectorFusionArt

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Things can't keep going as they have been when it comes to your health – it's time to take a deep breath and relax as best as you can to recover some strength. Be honest with your partner and allow yourselves to grow together, learning new things and enjoying new experiences. Work is a mixed bag – but it's worth sticking with it. Enjoy everything you can and take every opportunity to recover. Your horoscope will help you stay healthy, Aquarius, so listen to its wise words.

Aquarius monthly horoscope for August 2025

Love and relationships Your relationship problems resolve themselves quickly – so long as you don't beat around the bush. Your partner prefers honesty. Couples experience tenderness and security, and will see opportunity for growth together. Your mind is alert, learning is easy, and things are working out. Health and fitness Things can't continue as they are. You need to manage your abilities and preserve your energy carefully. Do this by avoiding strenuous activities that'll leave you completely exhausted. Such an activity will do more harm than good. In place of hard exercise, try to find a comfortable and content place to sit, and drink a cup of tea. Career and finances You're not happy professionally, so consider starting a second career or a new job. Your workplace has a pleasant, collegial atmosphere, but it just isn't enough for you right now. Don't give up, though – you're on the verge of a breakthrough.