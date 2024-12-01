Free Aquarius monthly horoscope for December 2024

Listen up, Aquarius! You have the chance to develop a better understanding of your needs and desires with your monthly horoscope for December.

While times can move fast and emotions can run high, it is still important for Aquariuses to spend time watching and learning before they dive into new adventures. This can be a challenge at times, especially when impatience rears its ugly head.

Love and relationships

In the initial excitement of getting to know each other, you run the risk of not seeing the other person as they really are. Don't chase after a dream image. Your partner has different needs to you, and that should be respected. There's no point crying over spilled milk, avoid feeling guilty and instead spend your time relaxing and enjoying your partner’s company.

Health and fitness

You are too careless, so try to pay more attention to your fitness levels. Ailment can really throw a spanner in the works. To eliminate the risk of illness, reduce your workload, reduce your stress and start paying a little more attention to your diet.

Career and finances

There are many good opportunities coming up if you just give it some time. You lack the ability to make fast decisions. That won't be fixed in the short term, so for now, stay the course and follow the tried and tested route. While you're at it, avoid everything that is turbulent or stressful.