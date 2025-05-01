Free Aquarius monthly horoscope for May 2025

Monthly horoscope for Aquarius in May 2025 - Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs| TAG24 News

It's time to embrace love, Aquarius! May is all about finding solutions that will bring you joy and energy, and the monthly horoscope can show you how.

Discover your personal outlook for Aquarius in May 2025 with your monthly horoscope. © Collage: Unsplash/Greg Rakozy & IMAGO/Design Pics

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Aquarius (January 21 – February 19)

With a little bit of effort, your relationships will flourish and your energy levels will skyrocket in May. Discover the value of calmness, Aquarius, there isn't much to worry about, except when it comes to your health. It's time to slow down and look after yourself. By staying relaxed, your career prospects will also improve. Use your horoscope to improve your health and love life, and overcome your fears in the coming weeks.

Aquarius monthly horoscope for May 2025

Love and relationships You should trust your partner again and seek inspiration, making sure to let your heart sing and your head sleep. Solutions are within reach, so seize your joy and energy, and sweep many people along for the ride. Love is beckoning to you, so embrace it. Health and fitness Don't burden yourself too much - you're already struggling, so be careful not to make things work. Instead, stay calm during the day and do everything in moderation. Drink more water, eat better food, and make sure to keep up a regular exercise routine. Career and finances Your career prospects will increase the more relaxed you remain. By overcoming your fears, you can exceed your own expectations, so gather all your courage and get going! While you're very success-oriented, you're also, unfortunately, far too emotional.