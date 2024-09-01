Free Aquarius monthly horoscope for September 2024

Monthly horoscope for Aquarius in September|2024 - Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs| TAG24

Are you going through uncertain times, Aquarius? The free monthly horoscope for September is here to back you up with some practical advice.

Discover the outlook for Aquariuses in September 2024 with your monthly horoscope. © Kashtonga/123RF

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquariuses love their independence and freedom. Thinking outside the box is the only way you know how to be, and that brings challenges as well as opportunities. With romance high on the agenda, September is set to be a turbulent but exciting months for creative yet unpredictable zodiac sign. Your monthly horoscope can help prepare you for wild emotions and difficult situations! Here's what you need to know.

Aquarius monthly horoscope for September 2024

Love and relationships If others want something different from you, just accept it calmly and do it your own way. You are in need of love, which makes you susceptible to flattery. Singles are likely to fall hard for someone. You are more adventurous than usual, which means you seek out situations that create excitement. Be careful not to leave yourself too vulnerable, though. Pain is always the other side of the romantic coin.

Health and fitness Optimism strengthens the immune system. Hang out with positive people who make you laugh. You've long since given up on plans to finally do something about your fitness. Don't beat yourself up over it, but recommit to working on your physical health. Bad moods can be cured by something as simple as a nice, relaxing bath. Career and finances Unexpected twists and turns can pave the way to more success. You are quick-witted and alert, but overly critical and set on conflict. If you don't slowly bring structure into your work routine, you'll quickly find yourself under suffocating pressure. Change your strategy. The fact that you never give up and what you want doesn't necessarily make you popular with everyone.