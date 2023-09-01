Free Aquarius monthly horoscope for September 2023

Close your eyes and push through whatever challenges the universe throws your way in September 2023, Aquarius! Keep a cool head, and embrace the advice of your monthly horoscope .

Discover everything there is to know about your love life, career, and health, with the free monthly horoscope for Aquariuses in September 2023.

No matter what your plans, September is a time for change if your zodiac sign is the humble Aquarius. Focus on open, honest, and accurate communication this month, and take a deep look at the contents of your soul.

Love and Relationships

Don't allow yourself to get put under pressure to make a decision on things. You already have enough on your plate, so give yourself time to think it through. Don't weigh every word that your partner says and accept that they want the best for you. Positive things are coming (they always are), and a person that has been attracted to you for a long time will let themselves be known. Don't be guided by only your feelings and always consider the consequences of your actions.



Health and Fitness

Eat some fruit. Don't carry too much. You shouldn't overestimate yourself, you aren't as strong as you think and you need to take breaks and get plenty of rest. If you don't, you'll feel exhausted very quickly. Your constitution is better than usual, use your power!



Career and Finances

Don't say a word about that incident at work, it'll all get very tedious and things may as well stay a mystery. You go berserk in cases of injustice, but see problems as learning tasks. Your drive to work is remarkable, but have you thought carefully about what you want to achieve?

