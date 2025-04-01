Free Cancer monthly horoscope for April 2025

Things are bound to change for Cancers over the coming weeks. Let the monthly horoscope help you navigate April's choppy waters!

By seizing what's new and running with it, Cancers will reach new levels in April. Beware, though, change is always a double-edged sword. Partners may turn away and relationship can become strained. When it comes to your health, keep things steady and try to avoid physical activity that demands too much energy from you.

Love and relationships

You are bound to meet unusual people and develop new opinions over the coming weeks. On the other hand, your partner is withdrawing more and more, though, and all the excitement is making it hard for you to notice. Singles, though, have a lot of romance, to look forward to.

Health and fitness

You need a little variety and should escape from your daily routine. If you're feeling very tired, try hydrating more. Sleep can't be substituted, and no matter how much you're eager to cram more things into the day, you can't perform well on just a couple of hours of shut-eye.

Career and finances

Don't let anyone see your cards at work yet. There are worthwhile deals on your way that will open up new perspectives for you. Make sure to show your full commitment by being disciplined, hardworking and successful. You’ll gain recognition at work and new doors will open to you.