Free Cancer monthly horoscope for August 2025

Cancers can expect intense times this August. Now is the time to build a solid foundation if you want to remain calm. Luckily, your monthly horoscope is here to guide the way!

Discover your personal outlook for Cancer in August 2025 with your monthly horoscope. © IMAGO/VectorFusionArt

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Are you looking to turn up the heat or get more serious in your relationship? Go for it! Also take that same attitude and apply it into your work life. Take a few risks and be accepting if some of them don't work out. Relax, though, and don't push your body too hard. Over the course of August, Cancers will experience many positive things. Use your horoscope as a way to stay Earth-bound. You don't want to overdo it, after all!

Cancer monthly horoscope for August 2025

Love and relationships You've been dreaming of an intense experience in your love life. Your fantasies can come true, especially if you remain low-key and relaxed. Keeping a low-pressure attitude brings out the joy in each moment, which has a positive effect on the people around you. Health and fitness Sitting back and doing nothing now and then is actually a good thing; it's perfect for calming the nerves. You're feeling more confident now and are interested in competition and physical activity. Don't overdo it, though, because you don't want to overstrain yourself. Career and finances You amaze everyone at work and exceed expectations with your performance. Be proud of yourself, and try to keep it up! But don't be too disappointed if things don't always work out as well as you'd like.