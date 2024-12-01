Free Cancer monthly horoscope for December 2024

Don't let that December chill freeze you in your place, Cancer! With a lot of effort and some inspiration from your monthly horoscope , you can melt any obstacles standing in your way.

Get ready, Cancer, the next few weeks are going to up the ante in terms of intensity! Work is getting busy, and a lot of cooperation is going to be necessary to achieve your goals. Don't put your personal relationships on ice, though. You'll have to find enough energy to keep everyone happy.

Love and relationships

Without thinking too much, you instinctively do the right thing in your dealings with other people. Singles need to get off the fence. Do you want to fully commit to a relationship, or would you rather keep your freedom? It’s time to make a choice.

Health and fitness

You can now breathe a sigh of relief, as your body and soul are in harmony. This is the best prerequisite for wellbeing. Replenish your energy levels regularly with plenty of relaxation. It doesn't help anyone if you work out too intensely and exhaust yourself. Make sure you eat a varied diet.

Career and finances

Some relationships at work are beginning to come under strain, possibly because it seems like someone is working against you. Try hard, for the hardest work will be rewarded at the end of the day. Deals, new projects, and negotiations are on the cards this month, and you'll have to make tough decisions. Listen to those around you and seek support where necessary.