Free Cancer monthly horoscope for May 2023

Caution is strongly advised for any Cancer come May 2023. The stars are sounding alarms for you and, while things will be tough, you may end up stronger. Find out more below in your free monthly horoscope .

TAG24 is here to help you on your way with our monthly horoscope for Cancer in May 2023. Are you ready for the trials and tribulations to be laid out in front of you?

In particular, this May comes with a variety of relationship issues and a need for sunshine and hope.

A weight is about to descend upon you if you are a Cancer. Astrology will provide an understanding to this heaviness, and hope for coming out the other end.

Love and Relationships

Erotic attraction is going to drive your behaviors in May, leading to intense and heated passion between you and your partner. Sometimes you are going to feel shocked by the feelings you experience. You'll need to have courage and a deep understanding of who you are if this passion is to be successful.



You may make far too little an effort to understand your partner's concerns, despite your erotic renaissance. Harm may jump out in front of you if you're not too careful. Love is being challenged and is even more important than usual, but it is clearly making you happy.

Health and Fitness

Don't be too surprised when you experience a massive energy boost in May. You feel great, and your body is ready to regenerate efficiently. The health journey you are embarking on is going well, but you'll need to keep that sun shining on your body if you want to maintain your vitality and happiness. You're missing the right nutrition, though, and need to be careful about going overboard.

Career and Finances

You are sitting beneath power, nervous and afraid, and you can't see any light at the end of the tunnel. You believe in yourself and your goals, but it may not be worth it to get overly involved or experimental at work. This will only lead to frustration and disappointment.



It will be hard to communicate effectively this month, despite the variety of intellectual activities you are set to engage in. Learning and teaching is important, and will influence your life positively. Accept variety, but understand that the coming weeks are going to be tough and painful. Try to accommodate for this reality.