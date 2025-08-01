Free Capricorn monthly horoscope for August 2025

You're set for a few weeks of complicated tensions and frayed nerves, but that's okay. Use your monthly horoscope to keep on top of the challenges.

The universe has many things in store for you, Capricorn, so stick to the lessons in your horoscope , and pave a new path.

Stick to your principles and stay as calm and collected as you can, but don't let those habits limit the chances and choices you take. Your mental health isn't particularly sturdy at the moment, so it's best to be careful and treat yourself with a bit of kindness. Be ambitious at work – it'll pay off.

Love and relationships

Situations await you that you can't simply reason away. While it's important to stick to your principles and not rush into anything, you must still recognize how lucky you are in terms of love. Let your partner keep their little secrets, and instead of worrying, embrace the trust you have in them.

Health and fitness

Eating more fruit and vegetables has a positive effect on your health. Don't let deadlines get to you or fray your nerves. Make sure to do something to keep your mood in balance and try to reduce the tension in your neck. Your mental state isn't able to handle any major stress right now, so try to take it easy.

Career and finances

New challenges are just what you need, and they'll give you the chance to prove yourself. A lot will happen in your career over the next few weeks. You should pay close attention to opportunities as they come, because one might propel you to even greater things. Be ambitious, and you will be successful.