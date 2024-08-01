Free Capricorn monthly horoscope for August 2024

Monthly horoscope for Capricorn in August|2024 Find out everything about your chances in love, career, & health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs|TAG24 News

Do you have the courage to make that big decision? Check out your monthly horoscope to see if the stars are about to give you the boost you need this August 2024.

Discover your personal outlook for Capricorn in August 2024 with your monthly horoscope. © 123RF/chocorutn

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Will this August be full of all the things Capricorns like you adore? The universe will be sending a bucketload of contrasting vibes your way this month. August kicks off with a sense of positivity thanks to the sun and new moon in the bright and optimistic sign of Leo. This positivity could get frustrated by Mercury's three-week stint in retrograde, and communication could be difficult for all twelve signs. Just remember, the summer sky is bright and full of shooting stars worth wishing on. Plus, there's a full moon on the 19th that could bring creative energy. Capricorn, you can be stubborn but usually know when to take advice. Look to the stars and read your horoscope so you can surf the waves coming your way this month!

Capricorn monthly horoscope for August 2024

Love and Relationships Your personal relationships are full of harmony and friendly connection. This month, things feel more settled than they have in a while. Keep up that good communication. Tell your partner if you don't like something and it will keep the spark between you glowing. Being honest about your emotions is brave. Remember to show your pain, especially if you feel down in the dumps about a relationship or lost love. Health and Fitness Get ready for a real boost in vitality! Allow yourself to breathe a sigh of relief. Overconfidence can get you into trouble, as can giving into your love of comfort zones.

Excess isn't what you need right now. Don't pamper yourself with too many treats. Instead, look to new hobbies that stimulate your mind and body. Career and Finances Get ready for a wonderful month professionally, Capricorn. Don't leave anything to chance, and approach your goal carefully. Knowing what you want to achieve is half the battle. Cultivating a team spirit will bring you far. If your team is happy, they will be more likely to pitch in when the going gets tough. You've got what it takes to be convincing.