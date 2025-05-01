Free Capricorn monthly horoscope for May 2025

The coming weeks are a time of passions and challenges for you, Capricorn. Fear not, though, your monthly horoscope will help guide your path!

Embrace everything that comes your way and learn to push through the hardships in search of the good!

You are bound to experience a time full of health troubles and nervousness. If you look after yourself, though, you’ll still be able to take advantage of a beautiful time in your relationship and a rich vein of professional growth.

Love and relationships

Embrace your personality and act according to your ideals and passions. Do so while smiling at others and presenting your loved ones with a positive spirit and a sense of goodwill that helps make them feels safe. Distance yourself from a partner who has betrayed your trust, though. This will do you no good, so speak up.

Health and fitness

Your health feels like it is under attack, and things are rapidly becoming more challenging, presenting you with a range of health problems. You have a lot of energy and this has triggered your nerves. Try to stay firm, though, all will pass and with a little bit of exercise and self-care, you'll be fine.

Career and finances

A time rich with opportunity awaits you, so long as you are adaptable and calm. Use your intuition and intelligence to take on new challenges, and work to resolve approaching problems quickly and with ease. You might stumble, but you won’t fall, just be careful not to take on too much at once.