Free Gemini monthly horoscope for August 2025

The next few weeks are going to be a time of joy and happiness, Gemini! Check out where that positivity lies ahead with your monthly horoscope below.

Discover your personal outlook for Gemini in August 2025 with your monthly horoscope. © IMAGO/VectorFusionArt

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Things are going wonderfully in your relationships, so now's the time to show appreciation to those close to you. Don't push yourself too hard when exercising this month, because it won't be beneficial. Use your new-found strength and focus to concentrate better at work. If you follow the lessons below in your horoscope, you'll experience a month of sincere happiness and love.

Gemini monthly horoscope for August 2025

Love and relationships You and your loved ones are doing great! Show your appreciation to your partner or friends by expressing more warmness and love than usual, by being more attentive and present - and less hectic. Plan plenty of time together and make sure to forgive your others of their peculiarities that may be different from yours. Health and fitness It's okay to do a moderate workout sometimes, you don't always have to push yourself to the limit. You are feeling pretty good this month, so dedicate some time to do things that you've always wanted to do but never had the time to. Exercise and eat well in August, and you will naturally strengthen your body and see long-term results. Career and finances Your days at work will bring a lot of variety, and you can achieve a great deal. You'll experience hours of reflection and concentration this month, so use this time to approach your tasks even more diligently than usual. Stay on this path and opportunities will appear.