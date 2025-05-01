Free Gemini monthly horoscope for May 2025

Monthly horoscope for Gemini in May 2025 - Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs| TAG24 News

Your love life is set to be troubled if you avoid addressing the truth. Honesty is the bedrock of any relationship. Look after your health, in many ways it's your greatest asset. Work is going to be tough, but you can handle it and come out the other side with plenty of credit in the bank. Life can throw you some curveballs sometimes. Embrace the challenge and work to improve yourself with the help of your horoscope.

Love and relationships Don't weigh every word too carefully, and try to avoid constantly dwelling on the past. Stay relaxed and you'll move forward in your love life. Enjoy meeting other people and cultivating your artistic interests, and look forward to everything that's beautiful. You'll experience a time of growth in all areas. Health and fitness Get out into the fresh air, it's the only way to get the blood pumping! You seem to be a bit under the weather, so it's not a bad idea to decline any invitations that cost you some much-needed sleep. You deserve a break, so take a trip! Career and finances Despite all your attention to detail, it’s easy to lose sight of the bigger picture. Communication is key, and success will depend on how you work with others. Business negotiations are favored, but they could also cause problems farther down the line. Stay out of the firing line in a work conflict and keep a low profile.